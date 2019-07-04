Image copyright Wrexham Glyndwr University Image caption The university wants to transform its main campus on Mold Road

A university has sent a stinging letter to Wrexham councillors calling on them to support a £60m college revamp after key parts of the plan were rejected.

Glyndwr University won backing for seven out of nine planning applications related to its Campus 2025 project.

But councillors turned down bids for housing on two plots of surplus land.

Vice-chancellor Prof Maria Hinfelaar said it was "incredibly disappointing", claiming the sale of land for housing was needed to help fund the project.

The university wanted to sell grazing land in New Broughton and Rhosnesni, complete with planning approval for 200 homes.

But Wrexham's planning committee rejected the housing proposals on Monday after highways officers warned of a "significant" increase in traffic and residents objected to the loss of open space.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Highways officers said building houses on surplus land would add to traffic queues

The seven projects that were given the go-ahead would enable the university to demolish and revamp learning facilities at the Plas Coch campus on Mold Road, as well an arts college on Regent Street.

More than 700 rooms for students and key workers would also be created, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

However, Prof Hinfelaar warned if the plans could not be funded, talented young people would be lost to north Wales.

"If our facilities are not good enough, then these students have plenty of alternative choices at universities the length and breadth of the UK," she wrote.

'Opportunity wasted'

The vice-chancellor added the university was "well placed" to lodge an appeal against the refusal of the housing plans, and urged the council to think again.

"Put simply, it is unsatisfactory to grant approval of proposals that cost significant money and then turn down proposals which help to fund them - especially if these fit in well with wider plans for the area," she wrote.

"This should have been a win-win, but that opportunity has been wasted - for now."

Wrexham council has been asked to comment.