Image caption Glyn Houston won a Bafta Cymru Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009

Welsh actor Glyn Houston has died aged 93 after a career spanning six decades.

Rhondda-born Houston, who rose to fame in the 1950s, played Joan Collins' lover in one of her earliest appearances, in Turn The Key Softly.

The younger brother of fellow actor Donald, he also worked alongside Clark Gable, Alan Ladd and Lana Turner.

Dean Powell, who helped the actor with his memoirs, announced his death with "deep regret" and said he was a "true gentleman".

Houston appeared in more than 80 films, and also did radio and theatre work. He also had a long list of TV credits, including his role in the 80s sitcom Keep It in the Family.

He was close friends with Welsh actors Richard Burton and Stanley Baker.

Houston, who grew up in Tonypandy, had two daughters with his wife Shirley Lawrence, who he married in 1956.

Image caption Houston appeared in more than 80 films

Mr Powell said Houston was "kind, generous and an incredibly funny man who was a pleasure to know for over 20 years".

"He enjoyed his career and was proud of his achievements and, although I think he genuinely wanted to be a comic more than an actor, his vast quantity of work will remain a great legacy to the man and his natural talent.

"Glyn enjoyed life, his family and his hobbies and didn't let work get in the way of that.

"Although he left the south Wales valleys seven decades ago, he had all of the great qualities of a working-class Welshman at heart."