An 18-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after falling into a quarry in north Wales.

North Wales Police said they were called at 14:40 BST to reports that two people were in difficulty at the Great Orme.

A coastguard rescue helicopter flew to the Great Orme in Conwy to assist the ambulance service.

The teenager was airlifted to hospital in Merseyside.