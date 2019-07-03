Teenage man in hospital after falling into Great Orme quarry
- 3 July 2019
An 18-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after falling into a quarry in north Wales.
North Wales Police said they were called at 14:40 BST to reports that two people were in difficulty at the Great Orme.
A coastguard rescue helicopter flew to the Great Orme in Conwy to assist the ambulance service.
The teenager was airlifted to hospital in Merseyside.