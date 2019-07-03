Image copyright PA Image caption Vincent Matthews was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Swansea Crown Court

A former director of a Welsh rugby club has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping a young girl.

Vincent Matthews, 56, resigned as director of Morriston Rugby Club in May.

He admitted six counts of rape and two counts of attempted rape of a child under the age of 13.

Judge Paul Thomas QC told Swansea Crown Court that the consequences will go on for "years and years and years".

Matthews, from Swansea, was sentenced to prison with a further seven years on licence. He will also serve a minimum of 10 years and 8 months before being considered for parole.

The offences took place between 2017 and February 2019 and messages exchanged showed that the girl had been groomed by the offender, the court heard.

Judge Thomas said: "You deliberately and cynically set out to seduce a 10 year old girl when you were in your mid-fifties.

"You used your position .... to groom her so you could have sex with her as often as you could, on dozens of occasions."

The judge also described the significant psychological impact of the offences on the child, as outlined in a victim impact statement provided by her father.

"These offences don't end when the acts end," he said.

Judge Thomas said he believed Matthews was "genuinely remorseful" and informed him the custodial sentence had been reduced by a third, as a result of his immediate admission of guilt.

Matthews had previously been instructed to sign the Sex Offenders Register.