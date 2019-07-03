Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Francis choked his food at the Mill Tavern in Flint

A man died after choking on a piece of steak he ordered at a pub, an inquest heard.

Gwyn Francis, of Flint, was taken to hospital after choking on his meal at the Mill Tavern in the town and later died on 6 February.

His brother Kenneth Francis said he and his two brothers tended to eat quickly without chewing their food properly.

Coroner John Gittins ruled it was an accidental death at the inquest in Ruthin.

The inquest heard Gwyn Francis, who was carer to his brother Selwyn, was sick in the toilet after eating steak and chips at the pub on 29 January.

When he returned to the bar he began choking and a customer patted him on the back while another carried out the Heimlich manoeuvre, dislodging a small piece of meat.

But he was taken to hospital after paramedics found Mr Francis's airway was still blocked and they needed to carry out an emergency tracheotomy, the inquest heard.

He was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Rhyl but remained in a coma, and died.

Mr Francis told the inquest his brother Selwyn had had a similar experience 18 months previously at the pub, where a customer performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on him to dislodge a piece of meat.

"I said it should be a warning to us all," he said.

The cause of death was given as hypoxic brain injury due to cardiac arrest caused by an obstructed airway.