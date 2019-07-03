Wales

Three railway workers hit by train near Margam

  • 3 July 2019
Breaking news graphic

Three rail workers have been hit by a train between Port Talbot Parkway and Bridgend railway stations.

Network Rail said the incident happened just before 10:00 BST near Margam and investigations were ongoing.

Transport for Wales said all lines were blocked and services running through the stations may be cancelled or delayed and disruption was expected until 12:00.

The Wales Ambulance Service confirmed it was in attendance.

