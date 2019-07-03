Image copyright LDRS Image caption Shire Hall was put on the market in 2018 with an asking price of £150,000

A register office is to move from a town centre to an industrial estate just yards away from an abattoir.

The registrar facilities in Shire Hall on Glanhwfa Road, Llangefni, will relocate to Anglesey Business Centre in September.

The decision was revealed by Anglesey Council and has been strongly opposed by members of Llangefni Town Council.

Llangefni's deputy mayor warned smells from the abattoir could "ruin someone's" wedding day.

People in the town also raised concerns about "a lack of consultation", as well as the setting and convenience of the new location.

Image copyright Llangefni Town Council Image caption The mayor and deputy mayor of Llangefni have both opposed the plans

Anglesey Council put the Shire Hall up for sale in 2018 but members of the town council, which shares the building with the county registrar, hit out at the authority.

Mayor Margaret Thomas said: "As ratepayers surely we should all be given a say on this? With all due respect, a site just behind a chicken factory isn't the ideal place to hold weddings is it?"

In 2013, then-owners of the poultry processing plant, Vion, installed odour control equipment after local residents complained to the Environment Agency over the smells emanating from the facility.

Despite this, the town's deputy mayor Non Parry said: "We all know about the smell that can arise from the abattoir. It can be terrible.

"How many times have we had to raise this issue over the years? It could ruin someone's big day."

However, Anglesey Council said it had adhered to its asset disposal policy, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Dylan Williams, head of regulation and economic development, said: "The new Anglesey Business Centre setting is a modern, spacious building with ample parking onsite. Importantly, it has also been endorsed by the UK's General Register Office."