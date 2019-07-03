Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Prince of Wales was in Swansea after reaching his milestone

The Duchess of Cornwall has said her husband Prince Charles was "celebrating quietly" the 50th anniversary of his investiture as the Prince of Wales.

Camilla was speaking as the couple joined 50th anniversary celebrations of Swansea's city status.

They marked the milestone at Victoria Park, with community representatives and figures from the couple's charities and patronages in Wales.

Swansea was granted its city status in 1969 to mark the prince's investiture.

When asked by PA news agency how it felt to be back in Wales, the Duchess replied: "It's lovely, especially in this weather."

Quizzed about how her husband would be marking his milestone she replied with a smile: "Another anniversary I know - celebrating quietly."

Image caption More than 200 schoolchildren welcomed the Prince of Wales in Swansea

Charles visited the Swansea 50 years ago to the day with the Queen to mark its new status.

He was invested as the Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969, during a ceremony staged at Caernarfon Castle.

More than 200 schoolchildren welcomed the prince and duchess, alongside cadets, brownies, scouts and other youth organisations.

The Penclawdd Brass Band and the Beyond Borders African Community Band entertained guests.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beyond Borders African Community Band performed for the occasion

During a reception, Prince Charles and Camilla met local business leaders and figures from the voluntary sector.

Among the charities attending who have links to the royals were Age Cymru, Maggie's, Barnardo's, Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie.

Prince Charles also spoke with people who were present at the festivities in 1969 when Swansea's city status was announced.

The visit forms part of the year-long anniversary celebration in the city, billed Swansea 50.

The celebration will include a host of community events ranging from street parties and exhibitions to live concerts from the Stereophonics, Pete Tong and Jess Glynne.

Image copyright Getty Images