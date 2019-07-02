Police are investigating the death of an 11-week-old baby in Powys.

They were called to an address in Newtown on 20 May. A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.

A man was arrested and has been released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Martin Slevin said: "This is a tragic event and we are working with key partners to establish the cause of the infant's death and the circumstances in order to provide answers to the family."

Powys County Council is helping detectives with the investigation.

Alison Bulman, corporate director responsible for social services, said: "We are aware of the death of an 11-week-old infant, which is being investigated by Dyfed-Powys Police and will offer our assistance during the course of their investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the family and we will provide support to them during this difficult time," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Further forensic tests are being carried out to find out how the baby died.