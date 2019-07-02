Image copyright Catrin Arwel Image caption Alis Huws follows in the footsteps of Anne Denholm who was appointed royal harpist in 2015

Alis Huws has been made the new royal harpist to the Prince of Wales.

Ms Huws, from Powys, said the appointment was a "great honour and privilege".

She will perform her first piece for Prince Charles and Camilla on Tuesday evening at their Welsh residence at Llwynywermod in Llandovery.

It is the second day of the prince's annual visit to Wales and coincides with the 50th anniversary of his investiture.

Ms Huws is the sixth person to take on the role of royal harpist since Prince Charles reinstated the role in 2000.

"I am passionate about my Welsh heritage and I would hope to use this platform to be an ambassador for our language, music and culture, whilst raising the profile of the harp in Wales and further afield," she said.

"I've seen first hand how uplifting music can be and I am committed to furthering my work in this field."

Ms Huws has already performed for the Royal Family several times, including earlier this year at Buckingham Palace.

In 2017, she performed alongside Katherine Jenkins and Only Men Aloud for the UEFA Champions League Final in Cardiff.

Miss Huws' musical studies began at Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion, where she started playing the harp.

Since then, she has completed an undergraduate degree and masters at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Image copyright Catrin Arwel Image caption Miss Huws will play the Prince of Wales' harp on Tuesday, which he was given in 2006

While there, she was awarded the Midori Matsui Prize for music, the Royal Welch Fusiliers Harp Prize and the McGrennery Chamber Music Prize.

Her appointment as the royal harpist will run for an initial period of two years.

Members of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama will perform alongside Ms Huws on Tuesday evening.