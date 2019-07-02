Child in car seat 'falls from moving car' in Caernarfon
Police are investigating reports a child strapped into a car seat fell from a moving car.
A witness reported the incident to North Wales Police, saying it happened near a garage in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, on Tuesday.
The force said: "A witness has called us to report a child, still in its car seat, fell out of this moving silver car by the Texaco garage."
The incident is said to have happened just before 12:40 BST.
An image of a silver car has been released by the force, which said on Twitter: "No reg details given so we are appealing for witnesses."