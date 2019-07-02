Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption This image of a car thought to have been involved has been released by police

Police are investigating reports a child strapped into a car seat fell from a moving car.

A witness reported the incident to North Wales Police, saying it happened near a garage in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, on Tuesday.

The force said: "A witness has called us to report a child, still in its car seat, fell out of this moving silver car by the Texaco garage."

The incident is said to have happened just before 12:40 BST.

An image of a silver car has been released by the force, which said on Twitter: "No reg details given so we are appealing for witnesses."