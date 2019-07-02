Image caption Newport is one of the last three Welsh councils to take responsibility for parking offences

Newport's new traffic wardens are being given free bus travel as they tackle street parking violations.

It is hoped the clampdown will help keep bus routes clear and encourage more people to use public transport.

Newport is one of the last councils to take over responsibility for parking enforcement from the police.

Anyone found illegally parked in the city could be fined between £25 and £70 depending on the type of offence and how quickly they pay up.

With more than 40 routes in and around the city, Newport Transport is keen to keep its buses on the move and free of obstacles such as badly parked vehicles.

Operations director Morgan Stevens said: "We understand first-hand the difficulties inconsiderate parking creates for other road users.

"Public transport can be part of the solution to lessen congestion and improve air quality in the city."

Image copyright Newport City Council Image caption Senior councillor Roger Jeavons (left) inspects new yellow lines being painted in Newport

Councillor Roger Jeavons, cabinet member for city services, welcomed the bus company's support for the council's #ParkRight campaign.

"For years residents have complained both to us and Gwent Police about the lack of enforcement on the streets where motorists were blatantly ignoring the rules of the road, causing problems for pedestrians and other drivers, especially in the city centre," he said.

"We know bus drivers also had a lot of problems negotiating roads around the city because of badly parked cars so we welcome the offer by Newport Transport to help in this way.

"We have spent months reinstating or refreshing traffic orders and putting up new signs so people are in no doubt over parking rules."

All income from parking tickets will be diverted back into the council's coffers to improve the city's transport network, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Newport City Council, along with neighbouring Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, took over parking enforcement duties from Gwent Police on Monday.