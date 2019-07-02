Image caption A tribute described the boy as "the funniest in the world"

A boy who was found dead by a river was "very popular" and his death has left his school "devastated", according to a governor.

Emergency services were called to the River Cynon in Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 17:40 BST on Monday.

South Wales Police said a "male youth" was confirmed dead at the scene.

Pauline Jarman, a local councillor and chair of governors at Mountain Ash Comprehensive School said it was a "terrible, terrible tragedy".

"Our thoughts are with his family," she said.

"It's knocked us for six to be honest."

Image caption The main road in Mountain Ash was closed while police attended the scene

Dozens of tributes have been left on the main road near the scene.

One called him the funniest boy in the world: "You meant the world to me. Your laugh changes everybody's mood."

Ray Thomas, who posted on the Fernhill & Glenboi Community Centre Facebook group, said: "As a community we have faced tragedy and collectively our hearts are broken as we feel the loss of one of our own.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with a family whose lives have been torn apart by this tragic loss.

"There are no words that can offer comfort and there is no way of finding much solace in this situation."