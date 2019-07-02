Image copyright Google Image caption The Dar Ul-Isra Mosque, in Cardiff, where the attack is alleged to have happened

Two brothers have appeared in court over an alleged knife attack outside a Cardiff mosque.

Luke Thomas, 19, from Rumney, Cardiff, and brother Liam Thomas, 18, from Gabalfa, will face trial in October.

They were arrested this month after a late night clash outside the Dar Ul-Isra community centre.

Appearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Luke Thomas admitted unlawfully wounding Saif Sabri and possessing an offensive weapon.

He denied a charge of wounding Isam Mogul with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Liam Thomas denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Saif Sabri and assault by beating on Mohammed Sabri.

Recorder of Cardiff Eleri Rees said the attack was not racially aggravated.

One security guard was taken to hospital after the confrontation in Cathays.