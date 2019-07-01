Man charged with murdering Aberaeron woman, 77
- 1 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man aged 80 has been charged with murdering a 77-year-old woman.
Frank Long will appear at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday morning, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Mavis Long was discovered at a home in Pennant, near Aberaeron, on 10 May.
Speaking following her death, Ms Long's family said: "This was an extremely tragic incident in which we have lost Mavis, who was loved and will be sorely missed."