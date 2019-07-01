Image copyright Flybe Image caption Flybe is ending its jet operations from Cardiff later this year

Flybe has apologised after cancelling several flights at Cardiff Airport.

Five flights were cancelled last week and departure and arrival boards showed flights were cancelled from Edinburgh and Glasgow on Monday.

The airline said the problems were down to "operational reasons" and the knock-on effect of weekend disruption.

Welsh Government-owned Cardiff Airport said it would continue to work with its airline partners to ensure "safe and secure services for our customers".

Andrew RT Davies, South Wales Central Conservative AM, claimed the service had deteriorated since the airline announced it would be ending its jet operations later this year.

Mr Davies added: "We need an urgent statement from the Minister and airport to outline what is causing these cancellations and what action is being taken."

The airline said it was doing "everything it can to mitigate any possible future re-occurrence".

"All passengers are offered the option of being re-accommodated on alternative flights or applying for a full refund," it said.

Spencer Birns, Cardiff Airport's commercial director said: "We're disappointed passengers have been inconvenienced by the Flybe disruption."

He added Flybe would continue to operate eight routes from the airport beyond the autumn, and its franchise partner Eastern Airways would continue flights to Anglesey, Newcastle and Aberdeen over the winter schedule.