Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Andre Irwin was found injured in Llanelli on Saturday, and died shortly afterwards

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a father who was found injured in a street.

Andre Irwin, 47, was found injured at Coleshill Terrace in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, during the early hours of Saturday.

He died shortly afterwards and a man was arrested at the scene.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 42-year-old from Aberavon, Neath Port Talbot, will appear before magistrates in Llanelli on Tuesday.