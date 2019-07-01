Wales

Llanelli street death: Man charged with murder

  • 1 July 2019
Andre Yan Irwin Image copyright Family photograph
Image caption Andre Irwin was found injured in Llanelli on Saturday, and died shortly afterwards

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a father who was found injured in a street.

Andre Irwin, 47, was found injured at Coleshill Terrace in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, during the early hours of Saturday.

He died shortly afterwards and a man was arrested at the scene.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 42-year-old from Aberavon, Neath Port Talbot, will appear before magistrates in Llanelli on Tuesday.
Image caption Forensic teams were at the scene on Saturday

