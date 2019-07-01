Image caption The main road in Mountain Ash was closed while police attended the incident

A boy has died after police were called to reports of a young person in a river.

Emergency services were called to the River Cynon in Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 17:40 BST.

Specialist search teams from South Wales Police, a helicopter and fire crews were sent. Police said a "male youth" was confirmed dead at the scene.

The A4059 between Mountain Ash Comprehensive School and Cwmbach roundabout was shut but is now open.