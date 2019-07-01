Wales

Boy dies after police called to Fernhill river incident

  • 1 July 2019
The main road in Mountain Ash has been closed
Image caption The main road in Mountain Ash was closed while police attended the incident

A boy has died after police were called to reports of a young person in a river.

Emergency services were called to the River Cynon in Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 17:40 BST.

Specialist search teams from South Wales Police, a helicopter and fire crews were sent. Police said a "male youth" was confirmed dead at the scene.

The A4059 between Mountain Ash Comprehensive School and Cwmbach roundabout was shut but is now open.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites