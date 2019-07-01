Image copyright LDRS Image caption The university wants to sell grazing land at New Broughton with permission for houses

Two controversial university schemes which could have seen around 200 new houses built have been refused.

Wrexham's Glyndwr University wanted to sell grazing land at sites in New Broughton and Rhosnesni to fund a £60m revamp of its main campus on Mold Road.

But Wrexham council threw out the plans after its own highways officers warned it would create a "significant" increase in traffic queues.

Seven other schemes which are part of the Campus 2025 scheme were approved.

During the four-hour-long deliberations on the university's applications, a number of concerns were raised.

There was widespread anger from the community about the potential loss of open space at the Rhosnesni site for 74 homes, which is currently used by a local football club.

Despite the university promising a new pitch for them, the committee was told Wrexham council currently owns part of the allocated site and has yet to agree whether to give it to them.

Meanwhile, worries were also expressed about the added journey time for commuters on the main roads around Wrexham Maelor Hospital during rush hour, which would be caused by 112 new houses in New Broughton.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported highways officer Peter Douthwaite saying: "These studies are not anecdotal as the planning officer would like you to believe."

The seven projects that were given the go-ahead would enable the university to demolish and revamp learning facilities at the Plas Coch campus, as well an arts college on Regent Street in the town.

More than 700 rooms worth of accommodation across the two sites for students and key workers at other locations in the county will also be created.