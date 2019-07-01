Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

A man charged with murder after a 74-year-old was shot outside his home with a crossbow, has appeared in court.

Terrence Michael Whall, 38, from Bryngwran on Anglesey appeared via video-link at Mold Crown Court.

Mr Whall is accused of the murder of Gerald Corrigan who died from his injuries in hospital on 11 May.

Mr Corrigan lived on the outskirts of Holyhead and was shot with a crossbow on Good Friday.

Mr Whall spoke only to confirm he could hear the proceedings in the 10-minute hearing.

Image caption Terence Michael Whall (right) was remanded in custody

Judge Rhys Rowlands told the accused he would next appear in court on 5 September for a pre-trial hearing and to enter a plea.

Mr Whall was remanded in custody.

A trial lasting up to four weeks has been listed to begin at Mold Crown Court on 14 January.