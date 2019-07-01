Image copyright PA Media Image caption The group headed to an area of the Snowdonia mountains

Mountain rescue volunteers who searched for a man who wandered off in the Snowdonia mountains found him asleep under a rock.

The group from Manchester and Warrington had been having a party at Dulyn Bothy, above the Conwy Valley, when the man went off alone.

Two members of Ogwen mountain rescue team went to the scene at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.

The man was found at 05:00, unharmed and unaware he was being looked for.

One of the rescuers, Chris Lloyd, said the man was apologetic and able to head down to a car park, adding it was an "unusual" operation.