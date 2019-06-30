Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Andre Yan Irwin was found injured in Llanelli on Saturday, and died shortly afterwards

The death of a man in Carmarthenshire is now being treated as a murder inquiry, say police.

Dyfed-Powys Police has named the 47-year-old victim found injured at Coleshill Terrace in Llanelli on Saturday as Andre Yan Irwin.

Officers were called to the street in the early hours of Saturday morning, and Mr Irwin died shortly afterwards.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Image caption Forensic teams were at the scene on Saturday

Mr Irwin's family said he was a "great role model" who would be sorely missed.

"We are devastated at the sudden and tragic loss of a brilliant father, son, grandfather and fiancé," they said in a statement on Sunday.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and support following this tragedy, but would appreciate privacy and time to grieve our loss."

Det Ch Insp Anthony Evans, who is leading the investigation, said: "I can confirm we are now treating this as a murder investigation.

"We would still like to hear from anyone who has any information about what happened in Coleshill Terrace in order to build a full picture of events, and I would like to reassure that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

Police said they wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area between 03:00 and 03:45 BST on Saturday, and from anyone who may have private CCTV recordings of the street.