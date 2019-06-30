Image copyright Network Rail Image caption A number of services were cancelled

A signalling failure between train stations has caused disruption and delays to some rail services in Wales.

The fault happened between stations in Machynlleth and Pwllheli, in Gwynedd, and Aberystwyth.

Services between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth were also cancelled today.

National Rail said the lines have now been reopened although trains may still be delayed or cancelled as services return to normal.

It added there would be a limited bus service running between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth, and between Machynlleth and Pwllheli.