Image caption The former TJ Hughes site has been vacant in Wrexham town centre for seven years

Plans for a £2.8m science discovery centre at a vacant department store have been approved.

Techniquest Glyndŵr's proposals will get a new home at the vacant TJ Hughes store in Wrexham town centre.

Wrexham council approved the development - which will deliver a theatre, dining space, and workshop - as well as a science discovery experience.

Backers said they have already secured £2.5m of the necessary funding.

Techniquest said the move from its current university Plas Coch campus base to Henblas Square would ensure it can deliver an "ambitious" programme of science events and a wider selection of interactive exhibits, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Real estate firm Narvo Asset Management said the move would create about eight new jobs.

Andrew Smith said the proposal would bring "numerous benefits" both to north Wales science and Wrexham town centre.

Techniquest has already held a number of pop-up events in the old store, which has been vacant for seven years.