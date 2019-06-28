Image caption Chris Chadwick said the money was taken as he played outside WH Smith

A blind busker who had £50 stolen from him while he performed in a town centre has thanked people who raised more than £1,100 for him.

Chris Chadwick, 23, said the money was taken from his guitar case as he played outside WH Smith on High Street in Bangor on Wednesday.

Community website Bangor Aye launched a crowd funding campaign hoping to raise about £50 to replace the money.

Mr Chadwick, who lost his sight when he was 15, said he was "humbled".

Image copyright Bangor Aye Image caption A shop manager filmed the two men stealing the money

"Unexpectedly it took off overnight and they managed to raise just over £1,100, which is a shocker really. I'm humbled," Mr Chadwick said.

"I can't even begin to thank the community and the people, who I barely know, for coming forward with their support and their words of encouragement as well."

A spokesman for Bangor Aye said he was "more than happy" with the outcome, adding that the response had proved "people want to do something positive".

Image caption Mr Chadwick has been blind since he was 15 and busks alongside his guide dog

Two people have appeared in court charged with theft in connection with the incident.