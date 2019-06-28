Wales set to scorch again after mercury hits 30C

Image copyright George-Standen / Getty Image caption Porthmadog was officially the hottest place in Wales on Friday

The hot weather is set to continue this weekend after some parts of Wales saw the mercury hit 30C (86F) on Friday.

South Wales is expected to experience the highest temperatures on Saturday as forecasters predict temperatures of 30C in Monmouth and 27C (80.6F) in Cardiff.

Porthmadog was officially the hottest place in Wales on Friday at 30C, but the same temperature was also recorded at Llanfaerfechan, Conwy county.

France saw its highest temperature ever recorded - 45.9C (114.6F) - on Friday.

Swathes of the continent are experiencing extreme heat. Germany, France, Poland and the Czech Republic have all recorded their highest-ever June temperatures.

Welsh Water has warned people of the dangers of swimming in reservoirs as people are tempted to take a dip to cool off.

Meanwhile the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) urged parents to speak to their children about the dangers of swimming in open water, and Age Cymru warned older people to take extra precautions.

"The most important thing for older people is to drink more than usual in hot weather, drinking little and often throughout the day," said Age Cymru's Angharad Phillips.

BBC Wales weather presenter Derek Brockway explained the temperatures were being caused by a "plume" of hot air coming up from France.

But he says the weather is not set to last, and predicts cooler weather to make a return on Sunday.