Man, 38, charged with murder in Anglesey crossbow death
- 28 June 2019
A 38-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man who was shot outside his home with a crossbow.
Terence Michael Whall, of Bryngwran, Anglesey, will appear before Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.
74-year-old Gerald Corrigan was shot on Anglesey on Good Friday and died nearly a month later on 11 May.
Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said North Wales Police were still appealing for information and said Mr Corrigan's family are being supported.