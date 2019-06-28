One person was killed and three people were airlifted to hospital following a two-car crash in Denbighshire on Thursday evening.

Two air ambulances and a coastguard rescue helicopter were called to the scene on the B5105 at Efenechtyd near Ruthin at about 19:30 BST.

Five people were seriously injured and a sixth was declared dead at the scene.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it also sent three rapid response vehicles and four ambulances.

The three airlifted casualties were taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital. Two others were taken to Glan Clwyd hospital by road.

The fire service sent firefighters from Ruthin and Denbigh.