Image caption Jess Glynne has cancelled all her shows up to 14 July

Jess Glynne has cancelled her concert in north Wales after being told she needed to "urgently" rest her voice.

The singer was due to headline Access All Eirias in Colwyn Bay on Sunday, 7 July.

But in a statement she said her surgeon had told her to rest her voice for the next 10 days, to let her vocal chords recover after performing in nearly 100 shows in the last six months.

She had recently supported the Spice Girls on their Spice World tour.

In a statement, she said: "I know many of my fans feel I let them down so badly when I pulled out of the Isle of Wight festival but the reason I knew I just wasn't going to be able to make that performance has now been made clear to be by my doctor.

"Two days ago I came to Boston to see my surgeon who told me my vocal chord has haemorrhaged and that if I wanted to remain as a performer I needed to urgently take a break, rest my voice completely for the next 10 days and try and remain in total silence to give my vocal chords a chance to recover."

She added: "The thing is I am my voice. If my voice goes, I go."

Fans have been offered refunds for the event.