Wales

Grace period granted for Wrexham pizza takeaway pick-ups

  • 27 June 2019
Island Green retail park, Wrexham Image copyright Google
Image caption Drivers blamed the introduction of automatic number plate recognition cameras

Motorists have been granted a 20-minute period of grace to collect takeaways at a shopping centre following claims of "unfair" fines.

Some said they received £90 fines due to automatic number plate recognition cameras at the pay-and-display car park in Island Green, Wrexham.

A newly-erected sign now says fines for short stays will be reimbursed.

More than 1,800 people had joined a protest group on Facebook urging motorists to boycott the car park.

Wrexham council leader Mark Prichard said the situation was "completely unfair" and contacted Euro Car Parks.

The company has been asked for a comment.
Image caption A sign at the car park informs motorists of the grace period

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites