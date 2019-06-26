Wales

Gemma Palmer: Woman found dead in Swansea house named

  • 26 June 2019
Gemma Palmer Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Gemma Palmer was found dead at a house on Saturday

A woman found dead in a house has been named by police as 30-year-old Gemma Palmer.

South Wales Police were called to an address on Llangyfelach Road, Swansea, at 20:15 BST on Saturday.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has since been released under investigation, police said.

Ms Palmer's family said they are "deeply saddened" by her death and said she will be missed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101.

