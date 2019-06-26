Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What's occurin' in Barry after the news of Gavin and Stacey's return?

The cast of Gavin and Stacey have reunited to rehearse ahead of filming a Christmas special in south Wales.

Writer and actor James Corden shared a black and white image of the cast on social media, writing 'Rehearsals!'.

Cast members including Ruth Jones, Joanna Page and Matthew Horne can be seen reading scripts around a table.

Filming is due to begin imminently, with Barry residents warned by producers to expect disruption from mid-July.

Other social media users pointed out that Rob Brydon, who plays Uncle Bryn, was not among the group, with BBC Radio 1's Chris Stark tweeting: "Announce Brynn" (sic).

Corden's tweet has already been liked more than 42,000 times.

Bafta Cymru tweeted "Oh! Tidy. Welcome back! Croeso!"

The announcement about a Christmas special was made in May when Corden posted a picture of a script on his Instagram account.

Like previous series, the episode will be filmed in Barry.

Some residents have received notices warning them of filming from mid-July, and to expect large vehicles, lights and cameras on the streets.

O'Shea's fish and chip shop on the seafront has launched a webcam of the promenade which it says will allow people to watch the episode being filmed.