Child suspects are being held in the same areas as adult detainees rather than detention rooms, a report has found.

Inspectors said the detention of children in custody by Gwent Police was a cause for concern.

There were also "delays in appropriate adults attending to support children in custody", the report said following a February 2019 inspection.

Gwent Police said it took the recommendations seriously.

Where children had to be removed from a situation for their own safety, such as parents assaulting them, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found officers were using protection powers appropriately.

However they raised concerns children were "often" taken to a police station, which should only happen in exceptional circumstances.

HMICFRS recommended that, within three months, the force worked to ensure children were taken to appropriate places of safety when the protection powers were used.

In 80 cases where children were at risk, HMICFRS found good practice in 20 cases, 37 instances where improvement was required and 23 cases which were handled inadequately.

It said officers must better observe children and make sure their concerns and views are heard, so as to help shape decisions made about them.

The inspectorate said improvement was needed in:

how the force recorded, assessed and shared information with partner agencies, particularly children's social care

how information relating to investigative activity and protective plans was recorded

how investigations were supervised to make sure activity was co-ordinated and there were no unnecessary delays

the way the force managed those who pose a risk to children.

The inspectors noted Gwent Police "demonstrated a clear commitment to child safeguarding" and that "all leaders, officers and staff take their child protection responsibilities seriously".

They highlighted areas of good practice throughout the force, ranging from "good frontline response work" to "timely and child-focused investigations into the distribution of indecent images".

Gwent Police Det Ch Supt Nicky Brain said it was committed to protecting vulnerable people and was working hard to improve how it managed risk and provided adequate protection for children.

"That does not mean that there aren't challenges at times, and it is vitally important that we continue to improve our practices so children in Gwent are kept safe.

"I am confident that Gwent Police has made significant improvements in our response to protecting children in recent years.."

HMICFRS will carry out a further inspection of Gwent Police's child protection capabilities within the next six months.