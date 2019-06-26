Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Swansea University is undergoing an internal audit and inquiry

An urgent review is needed because of the "drip drip" of bad news about Welsh universities, AMs have been told.

Plaid Cymru's Bethan Sayed accused ministers of not treating concerns "with the seriousness they deserve".

Threats to jobs in several institutions and high-level suspensions at Swansea University were raised in the opposition debate.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams welcomed success in the sector but recognised challenges.

AMs rejected Plaid Cymru's motion which also called for limits to vice-chancellors' pay.

The debate came amidst an ongoing internal investigation at Swansea University and plans to cut jobs at several universities.

These include the University of Wales Trinity St David, Bangor University and Cardiff University.

Several AMs also called for a bigger voice for students in the way universities are run.

Responding to the debate Ms Williams said Brexit and demographic changes posed challenges, but Welsh universities were "outperforming the rest of the United Kingdom in student satisfaction".

She said they were "autonomous institutions" despite their role in delivering a public service.