Image copyright ITV News / the Guardian Image caption Gavin Woodhouse is behind the plans for the resort

An entrepreneur behind a £200m adventure resort plan has been urged to respond quickly to claims about his business affairs.

Neath Port Talbot Council asked Gavin Woodhouse to address concerns "as a matter of urgency".

A joint investigation was carried out by ITV News and The Guardian into Mr Woodhouse who wants to build the Afan Valley Adventure Resort.

He has defended himself against claims they have made about his businesses.

Plans for the resort on forestry land in Port Talbot were given outline conditional planning approval by Neath Port Talbot councillors in March.

The planning committee was told it promised 535 full-time jobs during construction and the equivalent of 700 full-time jobs long-term when open.

A 325-acre former forestry plantation at Pen-y-Bryn has been earmarked for the proposal.

Now ITV and The Guardian claim to have identified "a series of concerns" about Mr Woodhouse involving finance for other projects.

They report Mr Woodhouse has told potential investors in the Afan Valley scheme that car maker Jaguar Land Rover and outdoor adventure company Go Ape are "partners" on the project.

They say this claim has been made in marketing, newspaper articles, and in the planning submission.

ITV and The Guardian say Jaguar Land Rover said it held talks with Mr Woodhouse but is "not in any official partnership" and "no commitment has ever been made" to the scheme.

Go Ape reportedly told them it is "interested in the project" but has not agreed terms and "nothing has been signed".

Image copyright Afan Valley Adventure Resort Image caption An artist's impression of how the resort could look

In a statement to the BBC, Neath Port Talbot Council said: "These are very serious allegations being made against Mr Woodhouse and it is important that he addresses the concerns as a matter of urgency.

"The council's only role in the proposed development has been in its capacity as the local planning authority and we have not provided Mr Woodhouse or his associates with financial support of any kind.

"During the assessment of the proposal, the council repeatedly raised concerns with regard to the business plan and supporting information provided and appropriate assurances were sought at every opportunity.

"Planning permission has not yet been fully granted for the Afan Valley Adventure Resort and remains conditional on further financial and legal obligations being met by the developer within a six-month deadline, set by elected members, which is due to expire in September 2019.

"Since the application came before councillors for discussion in March this year, the council has received little contact from the developer and no notable progress has been made to fulfil those conditions so far.

"We will await the outcome of any further investigations with interest."

ITV and The Guardian quote Mr Woodhouse denying he owes money to a failed company, MBI and that he has not been responsible for any MBI management decisions since he resigned as a director in January 2016.

The investigation claims he said he did not know how the company amassed such large debts since his leaving.

They say Mr Woodhouse told them investors' money put into two other projects was "in bank accounts" and "allocated to each SPV (special project vehicle)".

They further quote him saying he plans to repay investors in a care home plan using profits from his hotel group.

BBC Wales has been unable to contact Mr Woodhouse.