Image caption Matthew Jones is on trial accused of murder at Newport Crown Court

A man accused of murdering his baby by shaking him hard enough to cause brain damage gave different accounts to explain the injuries, a court has heard.

Cody Rhys Williams-Jones died a day after being taken to hospital on 7 December 2016.

Matthew Jones, 26, of Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, denies murder and manslaughter.

He told police he dropped Cody on a bed but told a nurse the baby fell to the floor, Newport Crown Court heard.

Jurors heard Bethan Morgan was a departmental nurse in charge of A&E at Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital when Cody arrived on the evening of 6 December..

She told the court she had initially been told 15-week-old Cody had suffered a head injury.

'Flipped over'

Ms Morgan described Cody's mother Paula Williams, who was not present when he suffered his injuries, as "shocked, very stunned" and said Mr Jones was crying and "still very upset".

She added: "Dad [Matthew Jones] said he had been holding the baby and stumbled with the baby."

Ms Morgan said Mr Jones told her he had dropped Cody on the floor. She said she had asked what surface the baby had fallen on and was told: "It was a wooden floor."

The court heard Mr Jones had earlier told police Cody landed on a bed at its base and flipped over.

Richard Smith, defending, asked Ms Morgan if she had written down what Mr Jones had said to her.

She said she had made notes once Cody had been transferred to A&E.

The case continues.