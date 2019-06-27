Image copyright Cor y Penrhyn Image caption Cor y Penrhyn performing with Albarn's band The Good, The Bad and The Queen

A Welsh male voice choir is to perform at the Glastonbury Festival alongside former Blur star Damon Albarn.

Cor y Penrhyn, from Bethesda in Gwynedd, will share the stage with Albarn on Sunday.

They joined forces when he asked fellow musician Gruff Rhys, also from near Bethesda, for recommendations.

The choir, which formed in the 1880s, sings the backing for Albarn's latest band The Good, The Bad and The Queen on their song Lady Boston.

The single was recorded at Penrhyn Castle.

Musical director Owain Arwel Davies said: "Damon got in contact with us... I went down to London to see him, went through the music together... and we agreed that they should come up and record because he'd never been to north Wales."

Ahead of Glastonbury, Cor y Penrhyn have already shared the stage with Albarn in Blackpool and London.