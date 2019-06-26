Image copyright Family photo Image caption Theo Treharne-Jones was found in a swimming pool on Kos on Saturday morning

The family of a five-year-old boy who died while on holiday in Greece were "woken to screams that a boy had been found in a pool", an inquest heard.

Theo Treharne-Jones, from Merthyr Tydfil, died in hospital on 15 June at the Atlantica Holiday Village in Kos.

His inquest was opened and adjourned in Pontypridd on Wednesday.

Rachel Knight, assistant coroner for South Wales Central, will hold a review on 28 August and sent her condolences to the family who were not present.

Theo was on holiday with his parents Richard and Nina, his siblings and extended family.

Adam Holmes, who owns a first aid training business and was staying at the same hotel, previously told the BBC a "catalogue of errors" led to the boy's death.

He criticised emergency procedures at the resort and the lack of security on some hotel doors which meant Theo was able to let himself out of his room.

The hotel would not comment on Mr Holmes's claims and operator TUI said the wellbeing of its customers and staff is its "primary concern".