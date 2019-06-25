Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Police have urged motorists to avoid the A470 southbound into Cardiff

A major link road is closed following a multi-vehicle crash near Cardiff.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A470 at about 16:00 BST and a man has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

The southbound carriageway between Taff's Well and the Coryton interchange is expected to remain closed for some time.

The northbound carriageway was briefly closed to allow an air ambulance to land, but has since reopened.

South Wales Police is urging motorists to avoid the area, but queues have already built up during the evening commute.