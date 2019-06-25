Image copyright Sarah Griffiths Image caption Sarah Griffiths and Daisy had their last dance together to Stand By Me

A mother whose daughter died of bone cancer at the age of 14 went to her prom in her memory.

Sarah Griffiths, 44, went to Daisy's prom on Monday with her daughter's friends as a "special tribute".

Islwyn High School pupil Daisy died from Ewing Sarcoma - a rare form of bone cancer - in May 2017.

Mrs Griffiths, of Blackwood in Caerphilly county, said Daisy told her one of her last wishes was "to go to prom and see my brothers grow up".

Mrs Griffiths went to the school prom with her nine-year-old son Zak and a group of Daisy's friends.

She said she was "overwhelmed" when one of Daisy's best friends invited her to go.

"I asked her how she would feel about me going and she said 'we wouldn't want to do it without you'," Mrs Griffiths said. "It was so special."

Image copyright Sarah Griffiths Image caption Sarah went to the prom at Bryn Meadows Hotel with Daisy's friends

Daisy was diagnosed in July 2015 after she started having leg spasms.

Despite chemotherapy and proton beam therapy, the family were told her cancer was incurable in January 2017 and she died on 1 May that year.

"She was an incredible little girl and so beautiful. If anyone would get through it it would be her," said Mrs Griffiths.

"She was always smiling through everything."

Image copyright Sarah Griffiths Image caption Sarah Griffiths said Daisy was "always smiling"

Image copyright Sarah Griffiths Image caption Sarah said she was "overwhelmed" when one of Daisy's best friends invited her to go to the prom

During the prom, Mrs Griffiths was announced as a special guest and given a bunch of flowers.

Mrs Griffiths said the last dance she shared with Daisy was at an event her friends had organised called the Daisy Dance.

"She was so poorly and we didn't think she'd make it, but she had a second wind," she said.

"I asked if she wanted to dance with me and she put her crutches down and wobbled towards me and we danced and talked away to the song Stand By Me.

"It wasn't until after the funeral when the song came on and it hit me that it was our last dance. It was such a special moment."