Image copyright Swansea Bay TV Image caption About 10,000 people were expected to take part in the race

A runner who collapsed during the Swansea Half Marathon and later died in hospital has been named as Wilsern Ong.

Mr Ong was from Malaysia and had been studying environmental engineering.

He collapsed just metres from the finish line in Adelaide Street, at about 13:20 BST on Sunday. He was taken to Morriston Hospital after first aiders tried to revive him.

Swansea University said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of Wilsern's death."

A spokeswoman added: "Our thoughts are with his family at this time and we extend our deepest condolences to them."

The university said its Student Services was offering support to students and staff.

Mr Ong's death followed two others in the Cardiff Half Marathon last October.

About 10,000 people were expected to take part in the 13.1-mile (21km) race which began outside Brangwyn Hall and ran alongside Swansea Bay.