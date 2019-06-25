Peter Colwell death: Gamekeeper guilty of shotgun manslaughter
A gamekeeper has been convicted of killing a teenager who was accidentally shot with a gun in a car.
Peter Colwell died in the car park of the Ship Inn, Llanbedrog, near Pwllheli in Gwynedd in February 2017.
Ben Wilson, 29, of Ely, Cambridgeshire, who owned the shotgun had denied gross negligence manslaughter.
Ben Fitzsimmons, 23, of Nanhoron, Pwllheli, was cleared of the same charge by a jury at Caernarfon Crown Court.