Gethin Jenkins: "It's making life difficult for us because we don't know what's happening"

A family could be forced to leave their Vale of Glamorgan farm after 80 years to make way for a business park.

Tenant farmer Gethin Jenkins says he has not yet been told when he has to vacate Model Farm in Rhoose, which his grandfather Griffith first ran in 1935.

He was hoping to pass the farm onto his son, saying "Farming is in our blood - what the hell is his future?"

Landowner Legal and General said the land near Cardiff Airport had been earmarked for development for years.

In May, the family learned that 111 acres (45 hectares) would be developed as part of the aerospace enterprise zone associated with the airport.

Mr Jenkins, 64, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they would lose the vast majority of the farm and would have to leave.

"We fully expected there was going to be some sort of development," he said.

"Progress happens, you can't stand in the way of that. But to have 100 acres taken out in one hit - is there really demand for all this?" he asked.

"We're the last people to know, yet it's us that are being the most affected."

Rhys Jenkins says farming is "all I wanted to do"

Mr Jenkins' son Rhys, 32, has a one-year-old daughter and said he was gutted about the plans.

"I've grown up and thought I would farm, it's all I wanted to do," he said.

"It's a kick in the teeth seeing my dad get upset."

Legal and General said potential uses for the land had been publicly consulted on since 2006.

"While we do not have a fixed date for works to proceed, we are of course committed to working collaboratively with Mr Jenkins to help ensure a smooth transition so that his business is not unnecessarily disrupted," a spokeswoman said.