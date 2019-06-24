Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Willie McKay denied making threats to Cardiff City executives

A Premier League football agent involved in the deal that brought Emiliano Sala to Cardiff City, two days before his death in a plane crash, has been issued with a harassment warning.

Willie McKay, 60, was interviewed by the Met Police under caution on 28 May but was not arrested.

It was claimed that Mr McKay had made threats to Cardiff City executives in February but he denied the allegations.

He had accused the club of "hanging him out to dry" after the tragedy.

In March the club said it had been "necessary and appropriate" to call in the police.

An investigation was first launched by South Wales Police but it was transferred to the Met after officers were told about an alleged public order offence in Kendall Street, central London in February.

Image copyright Getty Images/David Ibbotson Image caption Emiliano Sala (left) was heading to his new club, Cardiff City, on board a plane being flown by David Ibbotson

The man who was interviewed was "issued with a first instance harassment warning" and the investigation has concluded, the Met Police added.

A spokesman for Cardiff City declined to comment on the warning issued to Mr McKay.

Mr McKay said he arranged the flight that Sala took from Nantes, but was not involved in selecting the plane or pilot.

Sala, along with pilot David Ibbotson, died when the light aircraft they were flying in from Nantes crashed into the English Channel on 21 January.