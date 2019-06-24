Image caption Police were called to Rhydybont in Aberystwyth on Thursday

Tributes have been paid to a woman found dead in a house in Aberystwyth.

Police were called to the address in Rhydybont at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.

The family of Marie Lena Gilmore, 48, said she would be "missed by all". Her death is still being treated as unexplained.

Michael Parker, 40, who was arrested at the property on Thursday, was charged with breaching a restraining order and sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

Ms Gilmore's family said: "As a family we are distraught by our loss and Marie will be missed by all.

"We would like to thank family and friends for their support which has meant so much to the whole family."

A post-mortem examination has not confirmed a cause of death for Ms Gilmore.