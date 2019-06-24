Image copyright Google Image caption The brawl broke out in Frogmore Street, Abergavenny

Five men who were arrested after a fight in which a police officer was injured have been released under investigation.

The brawl broke out in Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, on Saturday afternoon.

Four people were treated in hospital. A Gwent Police officer who was also injured has since returned to duty.

Five men, aged between 25 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of assault and violent disorder. They have been released while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact the police or the Crimestoppers charity.