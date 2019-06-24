Image caption Robert Pugh ran the Storey Arms outdoor education centre in the Brecon Beacons

The former head of an outdoor activity centre accused of indecently assaulting two teenage boys in the 1980s and 1990s is to face a retrial.

Robert Pugh, 75, of Cardiff, will face six charges at Cardiff Crown Court later this year.

A jury failed to reach a verdict in the case following a six-day trial this month.

Mr Pugh was a climbing instructor at the Cardiff council-run Storey Arms centre in the Brecon Beacons.