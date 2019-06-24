Image copyright Family Photo Image caption John Tossell has been missing since June 17

A family from Wales are appealing for information after their 73-year-old father went missing in Greece.

John Tossell from Bridgend went missing after going for a walk on a mountain on the Greek island of Zante on June 17. He was on the third day of a holiday with his wife.

Emergency services have now scaled back a search after spending a week looking for him.

His family have gone over to Zante to continue the search.

Katy Tossell, his daughter, said police, mountain rescue and coastguard have been involved in the search.

She described him as "quite an active man" and said he had climbed to the top of the monastery on the mountain when he was last seen.