Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Event organisers confirmed a participant in the half marathon had died

A runner who was taking part in the Swansea Half Marathon collapsed near the finish line and died later in hospital, police have confirmed.

The man collapsed in Adelaide Street, Swansea at about 13:20 BST on Sunday.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and the coroner has been informed, South Wales Police said.

First aiders tried to help the man and he was taken to the city's Morriston Hospital, where he later died.

A St John Cymru spokesman said: "The patient received prompt attention before being transported to Morriston Hospital.

"Our sincere condolences go to the patient's family and friends at this difficult time."