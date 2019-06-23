Image copyright Google Image caption A body was found at an address on Llangyfelach Road in Swansea

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the body of a woman was found in a house.

South Wales Police officers were called to an address on Llangyfelach Road, Swansea, at 20:15 BST on Saturday.

The 30-year-old woman's body was discovered and a man, 49, was then arrested.

He remains in custody and officers investigating the death have set up an incident room at Cockett Police Station.